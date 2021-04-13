- Advertisement -

Vancouver — Hong Kong star Linda Chung, who currently lives in Vancouver, spent months apart from her family last year when she went back to Hong Kong to film her first drama in six years. She was away from her husband, chiropractor Jeremy Leung, 48, and their children Kelly, four and Jared, two.

The 35-year-old said that she missed her family so much that she might never act in another drama again as she does not want to be apart from them.

Since returning to Canada, Chung has been posting a lot of photos of her children, but none of the photos caught as much attention as her April 4 post, reported 8days.sg.

People commented that her kids look so grown up now. Some said that Jared is almost as tall as Kelly even though he is two years younger. Netizens also debated which parent the kids resemble more, with some arguing that Kelly is “the spitting image of her mum”, while others said that the kids “definitely look more like their father”.

Born on April 9, 1984, Linda Chung Ka-yan is a Chinese-Canadian actress, singer and songwriter. She signed a long-term contract with TVB in 2004 after winning the Miss Chinese International. Chung ended her contract with TVB in 2018.

As a singer, Chung has released four studio albums, Dinner for One, World for Two (2008), My Love Story (2009), My Private Selection (2011), and Love Love Love (2012).

Chung was born in Maple Ridge, and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, with an older brother and sister. After graduation from Vancouver’s Templeton Secondary School, Chung studied education at the University of British Columbia for two years.

Beginning her public life in 2002, Chung won the title of Miss Crystal Cover Girl, a beauty-talent contest organised and hosted annually by Crystal Mall, an Asian-themed shopping centre located in the Metrotown area of Burnaby, British Columbia.

In 2003, Chung won the title of Miss Chinese Vancouver along with three other awards at the same event, earning her the chance to participate in and eventually win the Miss Chinese International Pageant 2004, hosted in Hong Kong. She was praised by Kelly Chen for her sweet face and voice the day before this pageant. Chung became the third contestant from Vancouver in four years to win the title of this annual event./TISGFollow us on Social Media

