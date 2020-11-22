- Advertisement -

Former celebrity couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have had quite the adventure for the past few years.

Their on and off relationship, dating for more than a decade, climaxed when they got married and nosedived with their divorced a year later.

They faced challenges together, losing their home in Malibu to wildfires. It appears now that Hemsworth is selling the home he shared with Cyrus but he is preparing to lose a lot of money.

Wildfires ripped through California and destroyed plenty of homes and wildlife at the end of 2018. Cyrus and Hemsworth were among the many people who were directly affected.

According to Rolling Stone, the pair lost their home but were able to safely leave with their animals. They also contributed USD500,000 for relief assistance and rebuilding efforts.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community,” Cyrus tweeted on Nov. 12, 2018.

“I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and love of my life made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

Hemsworth also shared a photo of the damage. “Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” Rolling Stone notes.

He wrote. “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can.”

It appears that Hemsworth is finally parting ways with the estate he once lived with Cyrus. According to Yahoo, the 7.4-acre property once included a 1950s ranch-style home, a recording studio, a separate writing studio, a barn, a huge lawn, and a long driveway.

Hemsworth bought the place for USD6.8 million back in 2014. In 2020, he’s selling it all for USD3.6 million.

In 2016, before the fires, Cyrus expanded the Malibu property. She bought a smaller home next door which was unaffected by the fires. Variety reported that Cyrus spent USD2.5 million on 2.06 acres of her own property.

The Hannah Montana star ultimately sold the place for less than she originally paid. It seems like the dream is over now if Hemsworth had any dreams of rebuilding the home he lost in the fires.

Yahoo reported that Hemsworth had a few permits for reconstruction after he lost the home, but nothing came out of them.

Elle reported that Hemsworth is back in his home country of Australia. The actor has been staying there through the COVID-19 pandemic and has been spotted with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

Cyrus is reportedly still living in California. According to Yahoo, Cyrus purchased a home in Hidden Hills for nearly USD5 million.

The home was reportedly built in 1957 but renovated and expanded to have a new kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a home theatre, and 4.5 bathrooms.

In total, the home resides on 1.18 acres. It seems like the former couple has completely moved on from their home together and from each other.

