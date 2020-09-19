S$123,000 drone light show stirs Fan Bingbing-Li Chen reconciliation rumours

- Advertisement -

Shanghai — Chinese celebrity couple Fan Bingbing and Li Chen confirmed that they had ended their engagement in June last year but some fans have since been looking for signs of a reconciliation.

These fans should be over the moon over the latest development. On Sunday (Sept 13), brightly-coloured drones lit up the Shanghai night sky spelling out the words, “FBB”, “Happy birthday” and “I [heart] Big Black Ox”.

Fan turned 39 on Wednesday (Sept 16) and the “FBB” could be the initials of her name. “Big Black Ox” is Li’s nickname.

There were soon rumours that Li had splurged on the extravagant display to mark the birthday of the actress. It is said that the 41-year-old actor and director spent close to HK$700,000 (S$123,000) on the light show. That night, netizens claimed that they saw Li having supper with a director at the hotel on The Bund where they had a good view of the drone light show.

Fan was not with them but was seen attending a homeware exhibition not far from the same hotel the next day. It sparked rumours that the duo, who dated for four years before splitting up, had a secret romantic rendezvous in Shanghai.

Many “Chen Bing” fans have hoped that the couple will announce their reconciliation one day, while others believe they did not break up or had rekindled their relationship long ago.

This is not the first time netizens have tried to argue that Li and Fan have reunited. A few months ago, Li gave the viewers of a variety show a sneak peek of his home. Netizens started talking when they saw two toothbrushes and ladies’ products in the bathroom, sparking rumours that he was living with a woman. In addition, Fan was spotted wearing the same ring as Li in one of her recent photos. In June, Li sent birthday greetings to her younger brother Fan Chengcheng.

However, some individuals have brushed off the reconciliation theories as “wishful thinking”. They say that if Li really declared his love for the actress with the drone light show, it should have read “Big Black Ox [heart] you” instead of the other way around.

It was also reported that Fan’s appearance at the homeware exhibition happened much earlier than reported and that she was the one who dined with the director at The Bund hotel and not Li, who was busy filming that day.

Until then, fans are still in the dark about who was responsible for the light show and if the couple have really rekindled their relationship. /TISG