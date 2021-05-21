Entertainment Celebrity Fan Bingbing's 11-year-old model cousin also shares her good looks

She has won modelling competitions and done photoshoots

Fan Bingbing is not the only family member who has good looks. Picture: Weibo

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Shanghai — Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, 39, and her younger brother Fan Chengcheng, 20 have more family members in the spotlight. Fan Duoduo, their 11-year-old cousin, recently attracted attention after appearing on a runway at a fashion show in Shanghai. Duoduo was clothed like a little bride in a veil and shimmery featured dress, strutting her stuff as she smiled confidently for photos.

Fan Duoduo has a beautiful face just like her cousin Fan Bingbing. Picture: Weibo

 

Netizens took notice, complimenting the tween for her good looks and gushed over the great Fan family genes. There were comments about how the tween would grow up to be a beauty like Bingbing and would probably “not lose” to her famous cousin. However, the young girl was not spared negative remarks either. It is shocking but even this young girl has haters, reported 8days.sg.

One called Duoduo “tacky and tasteless” and another accused Bingbing of getting her family members into showbiz so she can “piggyback on her family’s popularity” as a way to salvage her own career after her tax evasion scandal.

However, the fashion show was not Duoduo’s first gig as a model. The young girl has walked the runway at other major fashion events, won many modelling competitions, and done photoshoots for fashion magazines, which probably explains her obvious ease in front of the cameras.

Duoduo’s sweet appearance and stage presence have also landed her a role in a children’s stage play. It appears that some families are just meant to be in the spotlight.

Born on September 16, 1981, Fan Bingbing is a Chinese actress, model, television producer, and singer. Since 2013, Fan has been listed as the highest-paid celebrity in the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list for four years in a row after ranking in the top 10 every year since 2006. Fan is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and has been called a global fashion icon due to her frequent appearances on the red carpet, at movie premieres, and at fashion shows./TISG

