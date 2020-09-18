Entertainment Celebrity Bella Hadid jokes about her "burger" belly, compared to sister's baby bump

Bella Hadid jokes about her “burger” belly, compared to sister’s baby bump

Gigi confirmed pregnancy only in April, baby due any day now

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid showed off their bellies. Picture: Instagram

New York — Supermodel Bella Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid are sharing something common, but her situation is slightly different.

On Tuesday (Sept 15), the 23-year-old posted a throwback picture from June, where both sisters showed off their bellies, with Gigi being the one pregnant. Gigi, 25, cradled her baby bump over a white dress for the outdoor sunset shot, while Bella pulled up her hot pink tank top to show her post-meal tummy.

“Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨,” Bella wrote in the caption, shouting out her sister’s boyfriend Zayn Malik. “I love you both so freaking much — can’tstopcrying 🥺.”

Gigi responded in the comments section with four emojis: “😁😁😁😇.”

Gigi, also a supermodel, confirmed her pregnancy in April and flaunted her figure in a fittingly stylish manner last month. She shared black-and-white photos of herself on Instagram, wearing classy, sheer outfits that showed off her silhouette. The mother-to-be shared the maternity photos while reflecting on her experiences on the journey to welcome her first child with Malik, 27.

“Growin an angel :),” Gigi captioned one snapshot that showed her resting on her knees as she cradled her stomach. On another post, she wrote simply, “7.26.20 🕊.”

“Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡,” she captioned a third post. “Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

Gigi Hadid is expecting a baby with Zayn Malik. Picture: Instagram

After sharing the photos, Gigi went on Twitter to talk about the experience, admitting to a fan who asked her how it felt “shooting with (her) baby bump for the first time”, that it was “more tiring” than her usual gigs.

“I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me🥺🙏🤍 but was definitely more tiring than working normally,” she wrote.

Bella praised her pregnant sister after Gigi shared the maternity photos, alongside a re-post of one of the ethereal images on her Instagram Story.

“I’m going to be a freaking auntie!!! I will cherish this little bean forever,” Bella wrote. “I am so proud of you @gigihadid. You are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you.”

The baby is due any day now. /TISG

