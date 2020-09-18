Bella Hadid jokes about her “burger” belly, compared to sister’s baby bump

- Advertisement -

New York — Supermodel Bella Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid are sharing something common, but her situation is slightly different.

On Tuesday (Sept 15), the 23-year-old posted a throwback picture from June, where both sisters showed off their bellies, with Gigi being the one pregnant. Gigi, 25, cradled her baby bump over a white dress for the outdoor sunset shot, while Bella pulled up her hot pink tank top to show her post-meal tummy.

“Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨,” Bella wrote in the caption, shouting out her sister’s boyfriend Zayn Malik. “I love you both so freaking much — can’tstopcrying 🥺.”

Gigi responded in the comments section with four emojis: “😁😁😁😇.”

Gigi, also a supermodel, confirmed her pregnancy in April and flaunted her figure in a fittingly stylish manner last month. She shared black-and-white photos of herself on Instagram, wearing classy, sheer outfits that showed off her silhouette. The mother-to-be shared the maternity photos while reflecting on her experiences on the journey to welcome her first child with Malik, 27.

“Growin an angel :),” Gigi captioned one snapshot that showed her resting on her knees as she cradled her stomach. On another post, she wrote simply, “7.26.20 🕊.”

“Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡,” she captioned a third post. “Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

After sharing the photos, Gigi went on Twitter to talk about the experience, admitting to a fan who asked her how it felt “shooting with (her) baby bump for the first time”, that it was “more tiring” than her usual gigs.

“I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me🥺🙏🤍 but was definitely more tiring than working normally,” she wrote.

Bella praised her pregnant sister after Gigi shared the maternity photos, alongside a re-post of one of the ethereal images on her Instagram Story.

“I’m going to be a freaking auntie!!! I will cherish this little bean forever,” Bella wrote. “I am so proud of you @gigihadid. You are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you.”

The baby is due any day now. /TISG