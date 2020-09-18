Taiwanese star now a director of construction firm

- Advertisement -

Taiwanese star Jimmy Lin is definitely a jack of all trades and the star has just added a new feather to his cap. The 45-year-old former 90’s pop idol just became the director of construction firm Pauian Architecture.

Lin’s younger brother, Lin Zhixin is also a director in the same company. Lin revealed to the media that he has “always been very interested” in architecture and building materials which was why becoming involved in the construction business was not a surprise.

Pauian Architecture deals with property development, real estate trading, the sale of building materials, urban renewal, among others. Lin’s investment portfolio includes real estate in Taiwan, Shanghai and Beijing but the star did not reveal what is his specific role in the company. This is not the first time that Lin got involved in the business world. In 2000, Lin started an IT company called Inwellcom Tech.

Few years down the road, Lin started his own brand called JR (Jimmy Racing) which offers lifestyle products. The celebrity also owns a high-end car dealership Roadster which specialises in sports cars. He is known to be an avid racer. It’s not like he’s been taking a break from showbiz. Lin has renewed at least five commercial contracts this year even though many of his acting and reality show gigs have been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lin is also known as a shrewd businessman.

Netizens were full of praise for Jimmy, with one writing: “Everyone has 24 hours in a day, yet he can achieve so much more than all of us. I hope he’ll write a book about time management and self-motivation, because I think everyone can pick up some tips from him.”

Another netizen said: “Is there anything he can’t do? He has a stable and diversified career, a happy family, is always doing charity, and takes such good care of himself that he looks way younger than he is. What an amazing person.”