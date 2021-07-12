Fan Bingbing rumoured to be dating Austin Li despite 10-year age gap

- Advertisement -

Shanghai — In 2019, Fan Bingbing and Li Chen’s split was one of the most talked-about breakups of that year.

Fan was engaged to Li Chen for two years at that time and that led people to believe that they would tie the knot.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. The latest rumour is that Fan, 39 has a new lover after she was spotted having dinner with top Chinese influencer Austin Li, 29.

The duo was photographed leaving a Shanghai restaurant together along with their respective assistants. Some netizens think that Fan and Li had met up for work-related reasons but there are others who suspect that they are dating. The rumours have not been well-received by netizens as they feel that Li is “too good” for the actress. According to them, Fan, who turns 40 in September is “too old” for the influencer and that her sullied reputation from her career-killing tax evasion scandal will tarnish his image.

Li, who is known as the King of Lipsticks has over 40 million fans on DouYin, according to 8days.sg. The nickname was given after Li sold over 15,000 lipsticks in five minutes during a live stream. The influencer is also known for his charity work too. He donated millions to the building of schools in rural towns as well as donated N95 masks and medical supplies to various cities when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst.

Li also uses his massive platform to promote food products from less well-to-do provinces. His fans have reciprocated by flooding local producers with orders, which helped them tide over the business lull during the pandemic.

Born on September 16, 1981, Fan Bingbing is a Chinese actress, model, television producer, and singer. Since 2013, Fan has been listed as the highest-paid celebrity in the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list for four years in a row after ranking in the top 10 every year since 2006. Fan is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and has been called a global fashion icon due to her frequent appearances on the red carpet, at movie premieres, and at fashion shows./TISGFollow us on Social Media

