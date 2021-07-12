Love blossoms for Song Kang and Han So Hwee in this week’s Nevertheless

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Things are starting to get interesting in JTBC’s drama Nevertheless starring Song Kang and Han So Hwee. Newly released still cuts of the drama shows their deepened romance.

Spoilers ahead!

The last episode of the drama showed Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang) and Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee)’s relationship going through some dramatic changes. The sudden arrival of Park Jae Uhn’s former girlfriend Yoon Seol Ah (Lee Yul Eum) caused Yoo Na Bi to be upset while Park Jae Uhn becomes jealous of Yoo Na Bi’s budding relationship with freshman Kim Eun Han (Lee Jung Ha), according to Soompi.

- Advertisement -

Despite exchanging harsh words and briefly avoiding one another, Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Na Bi eventually found their way back to each other when Park Jae Uhn stayed overnight at Yoo Na Bi’s place. The duo grows even closer in the drama’s next episode. Newly released stills from the episode shows the duo appearing like a picture-perfect couple, comfortable with one another as they spend time together at home and at school.

The producers of “Nevertheless” teased, “Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Na Bi, who has reached a new chapter in their relationship, affect each other’s lives without even realizing it. As you watch, please keep an eye on the building emotions of the two characters.”

The first three episodes of the drama show the couple experiencing conflicting emotions towards each other, as reported by Allkpop. Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Nabi confirmed their mutual feelings for each other after several confusions and hurt emotions. They shared a kiss and then their relationship shifted dramatically. The latest stills show the increased chemistry and love blossoming between the two. Park Jae Uhn does not take his eyes off of Yoo Na Bi and as for her, she looks blissfully happy in the stills.

- Advertisement -

Viewers are anticipating the romance between the two lovebirds. In the upcoming episode of ‘Nevertheless‘, Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Na Bi will likely begin to close the gap between each other’s lives.

Meanwhile, the fourth episode of ‘Nevertheless‘ will air on July 10th, at 11PM KST./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg