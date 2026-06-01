Just because of a parking space? Two fathers got into a fight while picking up their child from school, elderly woman injured

SINGAPORE: A supposedly quick visit to their children’s school turned into a very unfortunate incident when two fathers got into an argument over a parking space. The incident happened last August 6, 2025, at Punggol Drive, where an octogenarian mother was injured in the process.



As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a 42-year-old father pleaded guilty to one charge of disturbing the peace on May 28. Furthermore, the judge also fined him with $4,000 for another charge of criminal violence.

Case details



Case investigations revealed that the suspect drove to the location to pick up his child. Another suspect, a 58-year-old father, was also driving to the same school with his 80-year-old mother to pick up his son as well.

However, when one of the suspects arrived at the roundabout, he saw the other suspect’s car parked near the roundabout exit with hazard lights on. With this, the suspect drove to the open space in front of the garbage bin near the other car, parked, and walked around the other suspect’s vehicle.

Seeing that his parking space was occupied, the other suspect angrily honked his horn and rolled down his window to question the other father, claiming that he originally planned to back into that empty space where the other vehicle was parked.

The other father just ignored the remarks and left. With this, the other party reversed and intentionally blocked the other’s car way while his mother got out to pick up his child.

When the other father returned, he found that his car was blocked and he was unable to leave. The father thought that the other man intentionally blocked his way. He then asked his maid to take his child away to the scene to wait for him.

When the other man’s mother returned with her grandson, the other father took out his phone and took pictures of the other vehicle. When the mother and son got into the car, the father began to leave, but confronted the other man first.

The mother got out of the car in hopes of stopping the misunderstanding, but she was hit by the other man, lost her balance, and fell to the ground. Seeing that his mother was injured, the other father became aggressive, and a physical altercation happened.

Both parties sought medical attention after the fight. One suffered a cut to his cheek from a broken glass, while the other sustained a scrape to his knee.

Several cars had witnessed the argument, and nearby residents called the police after hearing the commotion.

Other related news

In similar news related to disputes, there was a recent report about a fight over a bicycle parking space in an HDB block. With this, an elderly woman splashed an unknown liquid and bleach on her neighbour’s door.

While on bail, she even sprayed insecticide towards her neighbour and daughter, causing them to be hospitalised due to mild poisoning.

Read more about the news story here.