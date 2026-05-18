All because of a bicycle parking space: Neighbouring mother and daughter sent to hospital due to intentional poisoning

SINGAPORE: A dispute over a bicycle parking space turned into a life-threatening incident when an elderly woman splashed an unknown liquid and bleach on her neighbour’s door. While on bail, she even sprayed insecticide towards her neighbour and daughter, causing them to be hospitalised due to mild poisoning.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the 62-year-old suspect now faces 21 charges, including intentional assault and endangering the lives of others. She then pleaded guilty to eight charges and was sentenced to 14 weeks and 19 days imprisonment, alongside a $324 fine to pay for the damages she had caused.

Case details

According to investigations, the victim was a 47-year-old housewife. Last February 2025, surveillance footage caught the suspect intentionally splashing unidentified liquid on the victim’s door, causing damage to the marble floor tiles, as well as the CCTV camera.

A few months later, in July 2025, the conflict between the neighbours escalated because of a bicycle parking space, which resulted in the suspect throwing curry in the corridor to attract ants and threatening to splash bleach as well.

True enough, a few days later, the victim opened her door and smelled bleach inside her unit. After reviewing the CCTV, she discovered that the suspect had poured bleach in the hallway, and this happened at least 11 more times.

The victim reported the suspect to the police in August that same year, and the suspect was eventually arrested. However, after being arrested and granted bail, the suspect became even more aggressive and attempted their revenge. The suspect then sprayed the victim and her daughter with insecticide, which resulted in hospitalisation. Both were diagnosed with mild insecticide poisoning.

The suspect was once again arrested and subsequently denied bail.

Other related news

In similar news related to HDB accidents, there was a recent report where a 32-year-old Malaysian man pleaded guilty to arson after setting fire to a debtor’s home for a promised payment of S$2,500, putting a family of seven at risk.

Read more about the news story here.