Malaysian man carried out arson attack for S$2,500, endangering family of seven

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old Malaysian man pleaded guilty to arson after setting fire to a debtor’s home for a promised payment of S$2,500, putting a family of seven at risk.

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place on December 8, 2023, at an HDB unit occupied by a 41-year-old man, his wife, their two children aged nine and three, his parents, and his sister.

Investigations showed that in November 2023, the accused, who was facing financial difficulties, received a message from an unknown person offering him money to harass residents and set fire to a unit. He initially turned it down, but later agreed after being promised S$2,500, along with a S$400 deposit.

He travelled from Malaysia to Singapore and collected the deposit in cash from a man before being given the address of the unit.

On December 8, 2023, he siphoned petrol from his motorcycle into a bottle and went to the flat. He changed into a hooded top, wore a mask and hat, and used an umbrella to conceal himself.

CCTV footage showed him locking the unit’s gate with a chain, pouring petrol on it, and setting it on fire before leaving the scene. He later sent a photo of the act to another person and returned to Malaysia the same day.

Inside the unit, the victim’s father discovered the fire and woke the rest of the family. The victim’s wife later checked the CCTV footage and called the police.

The victim said he had been facing financial difficulties and had received threatening messages, although the sender could not be traced.

Nearly two years later, the accused surrendered to the police. He asked for leniency, saying he took the job for money and that his wife was pregnant at the time.

Other related news

In other related news, a 40-year-old man was recently arrested for his suspected involvement in three separate arson cases, with police making the arrest within two hours of receiving a report.

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