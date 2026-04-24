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In the Hood
1 min.Read

Man linked to three fires in Jurong arrested within two hours of report

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in three arson cases, with police making the arrest within two hours of receiving a report.

According to 8world, authorities were alerted on the evening of April 22 to a fire that had occurred at a residential unit along Yung Kuang Road the day before.

The fire caused damage to parts of the unit, including walls and two bicycles. No injuries were reported.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the suspect using images and surveillance footage and arrested him within two hours of the report.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man may also be linked to two other similar fires that took place along Yung Loh Road.

Police said they have zero tolerance for acts that endanger lives and public safety, and will take firm action against offenders.

If convicted, the man could face up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

In a separate report, a Yishun HDB resident raised safety concerns after concrete blocks began falling from the ceiling of his unit, causing cracks in parts of the walls and ceiling.

The block, said to be around 42 years old, reportedly had similar issues in other units when reporters visited the area.

Read more about the news story here

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