Singaporean man faces jail time for sending SM Lee a fake photo and message that Marina Bay Sands is on fire

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old Singaporean man has pleaded guilty after sending Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong a doctored image showing Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on fire, along with a message referring to a bomb.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Andie Tan Kok Yong admitted in court on June 18 to knowingly transmitting a false message. Prosecutors said he sent the image as a prank, despite knowing it was fake.

The incident happened on September 29, 2025. Tan came across the edited image while browsing Facebook and saved it to his phone. He later sent it to Mr Lee’s official Facebook page via Messenger, accompanied by a confusing message that referenced a bomb.

Mr Lee’s Facebook page administrator, monitoring the account, saw the message shortly after it arrived and became concerned enough to file a police report. A screenshot of the exchange was also taken as evidence.

The prank quickly triggered a real security response

The prank message may have been intended as a joke, but authorities treated it seriously. After receiving the police report, officers alerted Marina Bay Sands’ security team and requested increased patrols while the matter was being assessed.

Investigations later identified Tan as the sender, and he admitted responsibility. The prosecutor said that the message effectively amounted to a bomb hoax because it suggested that MBS had been attacked.

He told the court that such false claims can create fear, exploit public anxiety and disrupt normal operations, particularly when they involve prominent locations.

While the prosecutor acknowledged that the message itself wasn’t especially believable, he said the potential consequences still warranted a custodial sentence.

False alarms can carry real-world resource costs and operational disruptions

Marina Bay Sands is one of Singapore’s most recognisable destinations and regularly attracts large numbers of visitors. Even an unlikely threat can require checks and precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Authorities around the world generally treat bomb-related claims seriously because it is usually impossible to immediately determine whether a threat is genuine or fabricated. Resources may need to be deployed before the truth is known, creating costs and operational disruptions.

A second charge will be considered during sentencing

Tan also faces a second accusation of obstructing the course of justice. Court documents state that he allegedly performed a factory reset on his phone after the incident. This charge will be taken into consideration when he is sentenced.

Tan didn’t make any submissions in mitigation during the hearing. Sentencing has been adjourned to a later date.

For knowingly transmitting a false message under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, offenders can face up to three years in jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

A message sent as a joke can become a serious police case, with security teams and the courts taking fast action, especially if public safety is at stake.