Lin Ching Hsia’s badminton injury turned out to be a ‘blessing in disguise’

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Lin Ching Hsia, 66 has been in the news lately thanks to her weight loss of 11kg in just six months. Lin has been keeping herself active with workouts but a more sporty lifestyle come with its own risks.

The retired actress recently shared that she got hurt while playing badminton earlier this year. While playing badminton, Lin was hit in the eye by a shuttlecock and she did not feel any pain or had any problems with her vision so she brushed off the incident.

Lin then went shopping after her badminton session. She suddenly realised that her vision was blocked by a large number of black spots. Concerned about what was going on, Lin immediately went to see a doctor. After the checkup, the doctor told Lin that her vision was not permanently affected and prescribed her eye drops and antibiotics. Lin was still not convinced that there was no problem so she sought a second opinion from an ophthalmologist who confirmed she was alright, as reported by 8days.sg.

Nevertheless, the ophthalmologist did see cataracts forming in the actress’ eyes and told her that she would need to go for an operation to remove them before her vision get compromised. Since then, Lin has recovered from the operation and now calls the badminton-induced injury a “blessing in disguise”.

- Advertisement -

Lin also said that she can now read without reaching out for her glasses and that her vision is “as good as when she was much younger”.

Born on November 3, 1954, Brigitte Lin Ching Hsia is a Taiwanese actress. She is regarded as an icon of Chinese language cinema for her extensive and varied roles in both Taiwanese and Hong Kong films.

Lin was born in Chiayi, Taiwan. She was scouted in 1972 on the streets of Taipei by a film producer after she finished women’s high school and was preparing for university. Lin debuted in the film adaptation of Chiung Yao’s Outside the Window (1973), which propelled her into stardom./TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg