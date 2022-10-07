Home News Morning Digest, Oct 7

Morning Digest, Oct 7

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Body found in Seletar Reservoir following underwater search

 

body-found-in-seletar-reservoir-following-underwater-search

A body was found at Lower Seletar Reservoir this morning (5 Oct). The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a water rescue assistance call at about 6:25am and was informed that someone fell into the water and was drowning.

When the authority arrived at the scene, however, they did not detect any person drowning. The SCDF subsequently deployed divers from the Disaster Aid and Rescue Team (DART) to conduct an underwater search.

Read more here…

 

6 people and 1 deceased stuck for an hour in another faulty Jurong HDB lift incident; resident asks ‘What else must be done to wake town council up?’

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Keine Brutalitàt

Six people and a deceased were trapped for 50 minutes in a faulty Housing and Development (HDB) lift at Jurong West.

“Friends and relatives had to pierce the lift door from the outside with an umbrella to create a gap for ventilation,” wrote Facebook user Keine Brutalitàt who shared the incident on Tuesday (Oct 4).

Read more here…

‘Kudos to these 3 angels. So touched by them’ — Netizens praise kind women who rush to help crying elderly man in wheelchair at Bedok

 

Photo: Unsplash/Henry & Co. (for illustration purposes only).

Three women were captured on video helping an elderly man in a wheelchair who appeared to be in some distress.

The incident occurred on Oct 2 (Sunday) at 2:00 in the afternoon outside a FairPrice grocery in Bedok.

Read more here…

 

Singapore resident, an Elon Musk superfan gets on Forbes 400 list after going all out on Tesla stock

 

Elon Musk seems to be in the news all the time, not just for his money-making abilities, but also for his shenanigans. Well, a super fan of his landed in the number one spot on the Forbes 400 list just by buying all the Tesla stock available at the time.

Leo Koguan is now at number 112 on the rich list by owning more than 22,750,000 shares of TSLA.

Read more here…

 

Malaysian man tries smuggling 210kg of frozen chicken worth S$1,100 from Singapore to Johor Bahru

 

Photo: Taken from Google Maps

A man, 30, was caught by authorities in an attempt to smuggle 210 kg of frozen chicken worth RM 3,580 (S$1,100) from Singapore to Johor Bahru.

Malaysian immigration officers at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor stopped the man on Oct 2 at around 9 pm, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

