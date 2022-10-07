Singaporean fresh graduate asks ‘how has work-life been for you so far after university life? Is it better or worst?’ 

- Advertisement -

A Singaporean new to the workforce took to an online forum to get some insight into corporate life, asking fellow fresh grads how their work life has been so far.

“Just wondering this as a fresh grad myself,” they said, “I sometimes feel a bit out of the loop and (am) always wondering how my other peers are doing…”

While many talked about their struggle with transitioning into work life, naming factors such as the 9 to 5 work schedule, others defended why they prefer their current jobs over their time as students.

Some reminisced longingly over their lives at university. “In school, everyone was practically on the same boat,” shared one user.

“In the workplace, you’re on your own… there’s that feeling of backstabbing you anytime to move up the ranks. It feels lonely. Also, combine that with the amount of stress as a newbie on the job.”

Others shared that they feel their salaries do not match the amount of work they are expected to do.

However, on the other hand, some people stated why they like working better than studying at university. Many from different fields said they were happy with their salary. A software engineer, for example, wrote, “I prefer the working life to school life. Although my working hours are quite (expletive), at least I now have money to travel and support my hobbies.”

Another said, “Work life is way better than school or uni when you are in a decent company where work is manageable, another said. “You have a lot of time to pursue your interests outside of work without having to worry about picking up revision for exams at the end of each term.”

