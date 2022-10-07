Uncle scolds younger man on MRT, says ‘Stop earning Singapore money. You’re Malaysian, go back to your country!’

- Advertisement -

In a recent incident on a North-South line, an older male was seen and heard shouting at a younger man to go back to his country of origin.

The uncle, who said he’s a Singaporean, appeared to get upset because the young man sat in a priority seat, and even accused the young man of lying to him.

The argument between the two was in Mandarin and caught on video by an individual who sent it to the crowdsourced news site Stomp.

How the argument began is unclear, but pretty much begins with the older man telling the younger one to go back home.

“I cannot hear. I cannot hear what you are saying,” the younger man retorted, which seemed to make the uncle even angrier.

The older man then went on to accuse the younger one of “pretending” that he can’t hear.

“You are Malaysian,” he adds, but the young man shrugs this off, merely saying “So what if I’m Malaysian?”

But the older man then tells him to “Go back to your country. Go back to Malaysia. Stop earning Singapore money. If you have guts, go back to Malaysia.”

The young man changes the subject by telling the uncle that he talks “very loudly,” which causes the older man to retort, “You do not respect your elders.”

The young man then tells the older one to be quiet.

Then, it’s the uncle’s turn to change the subject, and he begins to accuse the younger one of not respecting his elders.

But the young man again tells him to be quiet, and when the older man says that the seat the younger one occupied is reserved for senior citizens, the young man just says, “I know.”

Later, he goes on to ask the uncle, “What are you doing? You are just throwing a tantrum. If you are not happy, you can hit me. Do you dare?”

But the older man says he won’t hit him.

And when the younger one asks the uncle if he has done anything to offend him or if there’s an older person beside him who needs a seat, the older man points to an individual nearby.

But the uncle then tells the younger man again, ”Malaysian, go back to your country. You are here to earn the Singapore dollar. I am Singaporean.”

“I am now on my way back to Malaysia. If you have guts, come and hit me. Don’t just talk,” he answered.

“I will not hit you. Go back to Malaysia,” the older man set yet again.

At that point, the younger man told the uncle that he would take his picture.

“When you go out, be careful,” he added.

“You take my picture? I take your picture. Let’s see who is afraid of who,” the uncle retorted.

A while later, he said to the younger man again, ”Go back to Malaysia! Go back to Johor Bahru. You earn Singapore dollar, you take the priority seat.”

The younger man yelled back “Should I give the seat to you?” appearing to begin to lose his temper.

The uncle continued to insist the younger man should not occupy the priority seat and pointed to nearby seats, telling the younger man he should move there.

The argument went on until another man came over and appeared to calm the younger man down and lead him away from the argument, but told the uncle before leaving, “Be careful what you say.”

The uncle replied: “I will be careful. Thank you.” /TISG

