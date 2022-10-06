International Business & Economy Singapore resident, an Elon Musk superfan gets on Forbes 400 list after...

Singapore resident, an Elon Musk superfan gets on Forbes 400 list after going all out on Tesla stock

“Any money I have, I spend on Tesla.” — Singapore Resident

By Jasmime Kaur
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Elon Musk seems to be in the news all the time, not just for his money-making abilities, but also for his shenanigans. Well, a super fan of his landed in the number one spot on the Forbes 400 list just by buying all the Tesla stock available at the time.

Leo Koguan is now at number 112 on the rich list by owning more than 22,750,000 shares of TSLA.

A Singaporean resident and a United States citizen, the divorced father of two, is the founder of the IT firm SHI International. With a net worth of $7.2 billion, Koguan has accumulated more wealth than hedge fund billionaires George Soros and Melinda Gates.

In 2020, TSLA stock was valued at $30, today it is worth 10 times that amount, which is around USD$260 and $300. Those who invested in 2019 have become millionaires, better known as Teslanaires.

Koguan told Bloomberg that he began trading stocks in 2019 and started buying up shares in companies like Baidu and Nvidia. Once he started to lose money, he sold those shares but kept TSLA. He kept on buying that and by early 2020 he had $1.5 billion. Today he spends all his money investing in Tesla.

Currently, Koguan owns 22.6 million shares of Tesla and 1.23 million options, making him the company’s third-largest individual shareholder after Musk himself and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

He also told Forbes that he is an “Elon’s fanboy”. He told Bloomberg, “Any money I have, I spend on Tesla”.

According to Bloomberg, Koguan spends a portion of his wealth making donations to Chinese universities. In late 2020, he is said to have paid $46 million for a Singapore penthouse owned by vacuum cleaner tycoon James Dyson.

This year, Elon Musk unseated Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who has held the top spot for four consecutive years. Musk is an estimated $60.5 billion richer due to an 11% rise in Tesla shares.

The minimum fortune needed to make the list fell to $2.7 billion, down $200 million from last year’s $2.9 billion.

The post Elon Musk super fan gets on Forbes 400 list after going all out on Tesla stock appeared first on The Independent World News.

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Featured News

Man hides S$14,000 cash in his old shirt pocket, but wife throws it away at Marsiling void deck during housecleaning

A 57-year-old man who hid his cash in an old shirt pocket regretted his decision after his wife threw the shirt out while cleaning. Mr Zhuo revealed that his wife was cleaning their flat at Block 116 Marsiling Rise on...
Read more
Featured News

Indeed, Leong Mun Wai may have met his match in Indranee Rajah

Singaporeans must now be quite familiar with Progress Singapore Party’s Leong Mun Wai’s ability to get on the nerves of People’s Action Party leaders...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | You can’t force people to have kids; people don’t make babies when they’re constantly stressed from paying for the world’s most expensive...

One of my colleagues and I like to describe ourselves as being in the “past the sell-by date,” club. For me, it’s simple. Most...
Read more
Lifestyle

The right way to manage intrusive thoughts

Our thoughts are never within our control, and it’s quite normal for our mind to veer from one thought to another, and at times...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen reminds others that ‘you’ll inflict insurmountable amount of pain to your loved ones if you die by suicide’ and pleads ‘don’t leave people...

The anguish a person feels after a loved one takes their own life was the subject of a recent post on the anonymous NUS...
Read more
Featured News

Man hides S$14,000 cash in his old shirt pocket, but wife throws it away at Marsiling void deck during housecleaning

A 57-year-old man who hid his cash in an old shirt pocket regretted his decision after his wife threw...
Read more
Featured News

Indeed, Leong Mun Wai may have met his match in Indranee Rajah

Singaporeans must now be quite familiar with Progress Singapore Party’s Leong Mun Wai’s ability to get on the nerves...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | You can’t force people to have kids; people don’t make babies when they’re constantly stressed from paying for the world’s most expensive...

One of my colleagues and I like to describe ourselves as being in the “past the sell-by date,” club....
Read more
Lifestyle

The right way to manage intrusive thoughts

Our thoughts are never within our control, and it’s quite normal for our mind to veer from one thought...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore