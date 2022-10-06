body-found-in-seletar-reservoir-following-underwater-search

- Advertisement -

A body was found at Lower Seletar Reservoir this morning (5 Oct). The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a water rescue assistance call at about 6:25am and was informed that someone fell into the water and was drowning.

When the authority arrived at the scene, however, they did not detect any person drowning. The SCDF subsequently deployed divers from the Disaster Aid and Rescue Team (DART) to conduct an underwater search.

The divers eventually found the remains of an individual about 20 meters from the shore. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The exact location where the incident took place and detail about the deceased individual, such as their age and gender, have yet to be publicly disclosed.

