Another lorry accident along Upper Bukit Timah Rd, 10 taken to hospital

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Ten men were taken to the hospital after a lorry tipped over along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Saturday (Apr 24).

“Driver and passengers injured and sent to hospital after the lorry lost control, crashed and flipped sideways,” said SG Road Vigilante in a post which included a video showing the aftermath of the accident.

A 35-year-old male lorry driver and nine other male passengers aged between 26 and 50 were conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said all 10 men were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

- Advertisement -

The police confirmed they were alerted to the incident at 7.19 am.

In the video, SCDF personnel could be seen attending to the affected individuals.

Another video showed the lorry tipped over, with its canopy occupying the middle lane.

SCDF ambulances were also spotted nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The incident happened four days after another accident involving a lorry on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The lorry carrying migrant workers collided with a stationary tipper truck on Apr 20, resulting in two fatalities and 15 others injured.

The lorry driver involved in the major accident was arrested for careless driving causing death./TISG

Read related: 2nd migrant worker injured in Apr 20 PIE lorry accident dies

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg