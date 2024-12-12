SINGAPORE: A fresh grad took to social media to ask netizens whether he should accept a job offer that has “higher than average pay but with no essential benefits like CPF, medical leave (MC), and annual leave (AL)”.

“Is the job a red flag? Now I know that is technically illegal, but I have checked, and they do get away with this by phrasing the contract as a contract for service, not a contract of employment,” he explained on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum.

“So, the contract terms are stated in the form of deliverables, not working hours. This is the part that I am hesitating about.”

The fresh grad also mentioned that the company is well-known in the industry and that having its name on his resume could significantly enhance his prospects for future employment.

He also expressed confidence that the job scope is manageable and aligns with his skills, making it an appealing opportunity.

Despite these positives, he is still apprehensive about accepting the offer due to the absence of benefits that most employees typically receive.

Additionally, the company has requested that he start in February and attend an unpaid training session beforehand, which adds to his uncertainty.

“I am unsure about whether I should accept this offer. I’m contemplating saying yes for now, but if I manage to find something better before Feb, then I’ll change,” he said.

“But I’m not sure if that comes off as rude. I would really appreciate any opinions on this.”

“Please be careful of scams targeting no-experience fresh grads.”

In the discussion thread, a few Redditors advised the fresh graduate to be vigilant against job scams.

One Redditor said, “Please be careful of scams targeting no experience fresh grads..don’t give away your ICs freely. Also make sure they’re not MLMs or insurance agents.”

Another commented, “Red flags all around from your description. I won’t take up that offer. Move on and find others rather than be stuck.”

Conversely, some Redditors argued that the offer appears to be legitimate; however, they noted that the company only intends to hire him as an independent contractor and not as an employee.

One Redditor said, “Sorry to break it to you, but they’re not offering you employment (whether perm or temp). You’re an independent contractor.”

Another explained, “Contract for service is different from contract of employment. You will be technically considered a freelancer offering a certain service to the company, which is your client.

“That is why your remuneration is stated in the contract to be based on your deliverables. In your resume, you cannot list down the company as your employer.”

What is a contract for service?

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM), a “contract for service” refers to an agreement established with independent contractors, such as freelancers or vendors, who are compensated for completing a specific job or project.

In contrast to regular employees, independent contractors do not have the same legal protections under the Employment Act and are not entitled to the same statutory benefits, such as working hours and leave benefits.

Read also: “Ex-employer playing dirty” — Worker complains after her boss, who agreed to waive her 2-week resignation notice, deducts her final salary

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)