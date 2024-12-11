;
Featured News Lifestyle

“Ex-employer playing dirty” — Worker complains after her boss, who agreed to waive her 2-week resignation notice, deducts her final salary

ByYoko Nicole

December 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to social media to expose what she felt was a deceitful move by her former employer.

In her post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, she explained that after handing in her resignation in mid-November, her boss waived the standard two-week notice period.

However, she later found out that the company had deducted the amount she would have earned during that notice period from her final paycheck.

“I expressed my willingness to serve the required two-week notice period to assist with any tasks. However, my boss told me it wasn’t necessary and that I could leave immediately,” she wrote.

“I respected this decision, assuming it was to avoid any disruption to operations, so I left as instructed.”

The company also sent her a letter explaining that her final paycheck only contained a few dollars ‘because she left without serving her notice period.’

“In the contract, it is explicitly stated that the ‘company may waive the notice with payment in lieu of the notice’,” she said.

See also  Will 2022 be Singapore's "Great Resignation" year? Here's what the survey results say...

“This situation is troubling because I did not refuse to serve the notice period; I was told it wasn’t necessary. I am not only not being compensated for the notice period but also penalized for allegedly failing to serve it.”

Feeling cheated, she turned to the Reddit community for advice on handling the situation, asking if she could take legal or professional steps to resolve the issue.

“What avenues can I pursue to address this matter? Thank you in advance for any guidance,” she wrote.

“I think you’re fighting a lost cause and it’s best to just move on…”

Many Singaporean Redditors defended her former employer in the comments section, saying the company’s actions were within legal boundaries.

One Redditor said, “Well, everything you and the boss said was true – you don’t need to serve your notice period. But there are consequences.

I hear you, and yes, it does sound like the boss played dirty. But, typically, you want these exceptions (i.e. notice waived, etc) written down on paper or email.”

See also  The Resignation Generation — Overworked & Underpaid

Another commented, “Do you have in writing that the company has agreed to waive your notice period?

Such a document is usually formal and would require your signature as an acknowledgement. If not, I think you’re fighting a lost cause, and it’s best just to move on.”

Others were more sympathetic, agreeing that the situation seemed unfair given that the worker had only complied with her boss’s instructions and left as told.

Several Redditors suggested that the worker consult legal advice or reach out to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for guidance. Others recommended filing a complaint with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).

One Redditor wrote, “There should be black and white on the resignation with the last day of work in proper writing. That’s employment contract law. Go to MoM for help.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM), if an employee leaves the company without serving the full notice period, they must pay the employer the amount they would have earned during that notice period.

See also  When is the best time to tell your boss you’re quitting?

Conversely, suppose the employer chooses to terminate the contract early: In that case, they are obligated to pay the employee an amount equal to the salary the employee would have earned during that notice period.

Read also: “My boss refuses to let me resign” — Employee frustrated as her boss won’t accept her resignation despite being bullied by coworkers

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Property

Why 1-room HDB prices are reaching record highs

December 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

‘Doctor in a vending machine’ at Tampines Shell station offers free teleconsultation, 24-7 medicine and even digital MC

December 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singapore’s Pan Pacific Orchard is named one of the world’s most beautiful hotels, NTU’s Gaia is named the world’s most beautiful campus

December 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Home News

NParks launches initiative to plant 100,000 corals in Singapore waters

December 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Property

Why 1-room HDB prices are reaching record highs

December 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

China’s proposal to teach ‘love education’ in universities amid efforts to boost marriage and birth rates stirs controversy

December 11, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

NTUC to raise retirement and reemployment age next month, ahead of timeline set by Govt

December 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.