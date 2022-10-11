Synd Intl Elon Musk on his transgender daughter's estrangement: 'Can't win them all'

Elon Musk on his transgender daughter’s estrangement: ‘Can’t win them all’

elon-musk-speculates-on-his-daughter’s-estrangement

“It’s full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil. It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others (kids). Can’t win them all,” he said.

By Jasmime Kaur
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian cut ties with him six months ago. The billionaire told the Financial Times that the 18-year-old does not want to be associated with him because of the supposed takeover of elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists that influenced her daughter.

“It’s full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil. It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others. Can’t win them all,” he said.

Musk has 10 children. About four months ago, his daughter Vivian managed to legally change her gender from male to female and now goes by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson.

In her petition to the court, she had said, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.”

Vivian has a twin brother Griffin and triplet siblings Kai, Saxon and Damian. Their mother is Elon Musk’s ex, Justine Wilson.

Elon also has two children with ex Grimes, two-year-old X AE A-XII and 22-month-old daughter Exa Dark Siderael Musk.

He recently had twins with Shivon Zillis an executive at his company Neuralink.

The Tesla CEO also told the Financial Times that “civilization will not die with a bang, it will die with a whimper in adult diapers,” he said.

He seems to be very much in favour of procreation, as his remarks at a business conference a year ago were that “There are not enough people in the world. If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble.”

It appears that radical ideals may not be the only reason for the estrangement. It could also possibly be because of Musk’s comments on transgender issues. He had said in a tweet sometime in 2020.“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.”

Read More News:

Malaysia PM says parliament is dissolved

The post Elon Musk speculates on his daughter’s estrangement appeared first on The Independent World News.

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Celebrity

Frasier re-boot confirmed, Kelsey Grammer to reprise his role

Anyone who is familiar with the 80s and 90s television shows will recall the hit sitcom Cheers and its very catchy introduction tune. The show which had an almost cult following soon led to the spin-off show Frasier which...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 11

Customer tells stall staff his ‘chicken rice was all bone with really no meat’ but stall staff says ‘Got meat, enough already’   A netizen took...
Read more
Sportsry

Premier League: Continuous referee confusions make fans angry

The VAR issue is persisting in the Premier League to the point that fans are getting fed up and exasperated with the results. The Premier...
Read more
Intl

Elon Musk on his transgender daughter’s estrangement: ‘Can’t win them all’

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian cut ties with him six months ago. The billionaire told the Financial Times that the 18-year-old does not want to...
Read more
Sportsry

Erling Haaland destroys all football records at age 22; FC Copenhagen’s goalkeeper even asked if Erling is really ‘human’

Erling Haaland has been doubted by FC Copenhagen’s goalkeeper who, during a recent match, asked whether the Manchester City goal netter is human or...
Read more
Celebrity

Frasier re-boot confirmed, Kelsey Grammer to reprise his role

Anyone who is familiar with the 80s and 90s television shows will recall the hit sitcom Cheers and its...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 11

Customer tells stall staff his ‘chicken rice was all bone with really no meat’ but stall staff says ‘Got...
Read more
Sportsry

Premier League: Continuous referee confusions make fans angry

The VAR issue is persisting in the Premier League to the point that fans are getting fed up and...
Read more
Intl

Elon Musk on his transgender daughter’s estrangement: ‘Can’t win them all’

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian cut ties with him six months ago. The billionaire told the Financial Times that the...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore