6 people and 1 deceased stuck for an hour in another faulty Jurong HDB lift incident; resident asks ‘What else must be done to wake town council up?’

Six people and a deceased were trapped for 50 minutes in a faulty Housing and Development (HDB) lift at Jurong West.

“Friends and relatives had to pierce the lift door from the outside with an umbrella to create a gap for ventilation,” wrote Facebook user Keine Brutalitàt who shared the incident on Tuesday (Oct 4).

A photo showed the group about to enter the lift.

The same group eventually got stuck in the lift.

“Two people were seen fanning at the gap to cool the air inside the lift,” said the original poster, noting that such incidents happened quite frequently.

“While the lift was jammed that day, lift B could hold three people or else it (would) overload.”

Facebook user Emi Saleh confirmed that this was not the first time residents got stuck in the lift.

“Was told by a resident there that she had complained to RC about the lift, no action taken. During the minister walkabout, many residents complained about the lifts too. Was told that they would overhaul the lifts, yet nothing changed. The lifts continue to give problems.”

“Many families were trapped during visits during festive seasons. And now people were trapped with a dead body inside it. What else must be done to wake the town council up, please?” he added.

Another Facebook user Elyna Azman tagged Foo Mee Har in a comment, urging the member of parliament to address the faulty lift issue.

“Please do something immediately. This block’s persisting issues with both lifts have been around for a while since May. I worry for the residents there. Please look into this,” she wrote.

According to the post, five lift technicians and a Singapore Civil Defence Force were called to the scene at Blk 760 Jurong West St 74.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the Jurong West Coast Town Council for a statement and will update the article accordingly. /TISG

