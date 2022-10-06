Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 6

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 6

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

‘After this bad experience I’m definitely no longer going to buy chicken rice from this stall’ — Customer says after incomplete order, receives no answer from Michelin-listed hawker

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A man who ordered food from a stall listed on Michelin Guide Singapore was deeply disappointed when his order was given missing key components.

Moreover, when he called its number, no one picked up the phone, although he tried several times.

Read more here…

 

Homeowners in shock after DBS, OCBC & UOB hike home loan fixed interest rate

 

some-homeowners-in-shock-after-dbs,-ocbc-and-uob-hike-home-loan-fixed-interest-rate

Some homeowners who opted for a bank loan to finance their mortgage have been left in shock after the three major local banks announced yesterday (Oct 4) that the fixed interest rate for housing loans will be raised to a maximum of 3.85 per cent.

UOB has claimed that more customers were now asking for repricing and refinancing than those who were a year ago, in line with market trends in a rising interest rate environment. DBS and OCBC pointed out that more customers have recently sought stable mortgage rates.

Read more here…

Supermarket rejects customer’s request for refund on ‘hard & raw’ bananas because it had been ‘physically abused’ by the customer

 

A customer who had ordered some bananas online from Giant said that he received an unripe bunch of the fruit on Sept 17.

He said in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Oct 4) that by Sept 30, the bananas were still “hard and raw” and even sent a video to Giant where a hand can be seen throwing down the bananas with some force on a table.

Read more here…

 

Man asks if divorced women with kids on dating apps ‘want a man to help them raise the kids they bore for someone else & take care of her for life’

 

Photo: Unsplash/Rendy Novantino (for illustration purposes only).

A man took to social media with an unusual complaint, saying that he has seen many divorced women who have kids on dating apps recently.

These women, he added, want a serious relationship and even marriage, which he appeared to find problematic.

Read more here…

 

‘Thank you F1’ — Singaporeans blame F1 for spike in COVID-19 cases

 

Screengrab from Youtube / Formula 1

In response to the spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, many have put the blame on the Singapore Grand Prix 2022 event, which has drawn many maskless crowds.

According to The Straits Times, Singapore has seen a drastic spike in local Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday (Oct 4), a total of 6,888 new infections were logged—four thousand more than the tally of cases the day before.

Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Featured News

Man hides S$14,000 cash in his old shirt pocket, but wife throws it away at Marsiling void deck during housecleaning

A 57-year-old man who hid his cash in an old shirt pocket regretted his decision after his wife threw the shirt out while cleaning. Mr Zhuo revealed that his wife was cleaning their flat at Block 116 Marsiling Rise on...
Read more
Featured News

Indeed, Leong Mun Wai may have met his match in Indranee Rajah

Singaporeans must now be quite familiar with Progress Singapore Party’s Leong Mun Wai’s ability to get on the nerves of People’s Action Party leaders...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | You can’t force people to have kids; people don’t make babies when they’re constantly stressed from paying for the world’s most expensive...

One of my colleagues and I like to describe ourselves as being in the “past the sell-by date,” club. For me, it’s simple. Most...
Read more
Lifestyle

The right way to manage intrusive thoughts

Our thoughts are never within our control, and it’s quite normal for our mind to veer from one thought to another, and at times...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen reminds others that ‘you’ll inflict insurmountable amount of pain to your loved ones if you die by suicide’ and pleads ‘don’t leave people...

The anguish a person feels after a loved one takes their own life was the subject of a recent post on the anonymous NUS...
Read more
Featured News

Man hides S$14,000 cash in his old shirt pocket, but wife throws it away at Marsiling void deck during housecleaning

A 57-year-old man who hid his cash in an old shirt pocket regretted his decision after his wife threw...
Read more
Featured News

Indeed, Leong Mun Wai may have met his match in Indranee Rajah

Singaporeans must now be quite familiar with Progress Singapore Party’s Leong Mun Wai’s ability to get on the nerves...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | You can’t force people to have kids; people don’t make babies when they’re constantly stressed from paying for the world’s most expensive...

One of my colleagues and I like to describe ourselves as being in the “past the sell-by date,” club....
Read more
Lifestyle

The right way to manage intrusive thoughts

Our thoughts are never within our control, and it’s quite normal for our mind to veer from one thought...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore