Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 6

‘After this bad experience I’m definitely no longer going to buy chicken rice from this stall’ — Customer says after incomplete order, receives no answer from Michelin-listed hawker

A man who ordered food from a stall listed on Michelin Guide Singapore was deeply disappointed when his order was given missing key components. Moreover, when he called its number, no one picked up the phone, although he tried several times. Read more here…

Homeowners in shock after DBS, OCBC & UOB hike home loan fixed interest rate

Some homeowners who opted for a bank loan to finance their mortgage have been left in shock after the three major local banks announced yesterday (Oct 4) that the fixed interest rate for housing loans will be raised to a maximum of 3.85 per cent. UOB has claimed that more customers were now asking for repricing and refinancing than those who were a year ago, in line with market trends in a rising interest rate environment. DBS and OCBC pointed out that more customers have recently sought stable mortgage rates. Read more here…

Supermarket rejects customer’s request for refund on ‘hard & raw’ bananas because it had been ‘physically abused’ by the customer

A customer who had ordered some bananas online from Giant said that he received an unripe bunch of the fruit on Sept 17.

He said in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Oct 4) that by Sept 30, the bananas were still “hard and raw” and even sent a video to Giant where a hand can be seen throwing down the bananas with some force on a table.

Read more here…

Man asks if divorced women with kids on dating apps ‘want a man to help them raise the kids they bore for someone else & take care of her for life’

A man took to social media with an unusual complaint, saying that he has seen many divorced women who have kids on dating apps recently.

These women, he added, want a serious relationship and even marriage, which he appeared to find problematic.

Read more here…

‘Thank you F1’ — Singaporeans blame F1 for spike in COVID-19 cases

In response to the spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, many have put the blame on the Singapore Grand Prix 2022 event, which has drawn many maskless crowds.

According to The Straits Times, Singapore has seen a drastic spike in local Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday (Oct 4), a total of 6,888 new infections were logged—four thousand more than the tally of cases the day before.

Read more here…

