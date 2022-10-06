Relationships Man asks if divorced women with kids on dating apps ‘want a...

Man asks if divorced women with kids on dating apps ‘want a man to help them raise the kids they bore for someone else & take care of her for life’

Photo: Unsplash/Rendy Novantino (for illustration purposes only).

"Got any man will want this kind of relationship?" — Man

By Anna Maria Romero
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A man took to social media with an unusual complaint, saying that he has seen many divorced women who have kids on dating apps recently.

These women, he added, want a serious relationship and even marriage, which he appeared to find problematic.

He asked, “So that means they want a man to help them raise the kids they bore for someone else & take care of her for life? Got any man will want this kind of relationship?”

Mr Desmond Ang asked this question on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (Oct 4), which elicited over 180 responses from netizens.

One commenter asked the man, “Do all these single mother deserve creeps who wants ONS (one-night stands)or FWB (friends with benefits)?”

Another woman wrote, “it only makes sense for her to request for a long-term relationship that can be the new stepdad for her child and be financially stable. That is logical. We cannot assume also she won’t be working to financially support her kids.”

“Everyone has the right to look for their lifelong partner,” another pointed out. “If you love her, accept everything she has. Even her family,” urged another.

One commenter pointed out the reality that “single parents are looking for real and long-term relationships.”

However, this did not go over well with another netizen.

“Not every man is egoistical to the extent that they will view it as ‘someone else’s children’,” another commenter pointed out.

One female netizen wrote that women “can be very capable nowadays.”

Yet another wrote, “Wow. You realise that there are men who are divorced with kids too, right? Do you think they shouldn’t be on dating app too?” However, some netizens seemed to agree with the poster.

/TISG

Woman says, man she’s dating been divorced twice before, he’s unhappy if she goes clubbing, but he often goes to KTVs

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Featured News

Man hides S$14,000 cash in his old shirt pocket, but wife throws it away at Marsiling void deck during housecleaning

A 57-year-old man who hid his cash in an old shirt pocket regretted his decision after his wife threw the shirt out while cleaning. Mr Zhuo revealed that his wife was cleaning their flat at Block 116 Marsiling Rise on...
Read more
Featured News

Indeed, Leong Mun Wai may have met his match in Indranee Rajah

Singaporeans must now be quite familiar with Progress Singapore Party’s Leong Mun Wai’s ability to get on the nerves of People’s Action Party leaders...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | You can’t force people to have kids; people don’t make babies when they’re constantly stressed from paying for the world’s most expensive...

One of my colleagues and I like to describe ourselves as being in the “past the sell-by date,” club. For me, it’s simple. Most...
Read more
Lifestyle

The right way to manage intrusive thoughts

Our thoughts are never within our control, and it’s quite normal for our mind to veer from one thought to another, and at times...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen reminds others that ‘you’ll inflict insurmountable amount of pain to your loved ones if you die by suicide’ and pleads ‘don’t leave people...

The anguish a person feels after a loved one takes their own life was the subject of a recent post on the anonymous NUS...
Read more
Featured News

Man hides S$14,000 cash in his old shirt pocket, but wife throws it away at Marsiling void deck during housecleaning

A 57-year-old man who hid his cash in an old shirt pocket regretted his decision after his wife threw...
Read more
Featured News

Indeed, Leong Mun Wai may have met his match in Indranee Rajah

Singaporeans must now be quite familiar with Progress Singapore Party’s Leong Mun Wai’s ability to get on the nerves...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | You can’t force people to have kids; people don’t make babies when they’re constantly stressed from paying for the world’s most expensive...

One of my colleagues and I like to describe ourselves as being in the “past the sell-by date,” club....
Read more
Lifestyle

The right way to manage intrusive thoughts

Our thoughts are never within our control, and it’s quite normal for our mind to veer from one thought...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore