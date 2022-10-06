Man asks if divorced women with kids on dating apps ‘want a man to help them raise the kids they bore for someone else & take care of her for life’

- Advertisement -

A man took to social media with an unusual complaint, saying that he has seen many divorced women who have kids on dating apps recently.

These women, he added, want a serious relationship and even marriage, which he appeared to find problematic.

He asked, “So that means they want a man to help them raise the kids they bore for someone else & take care of her for life? Got any man will want this kind of relationship?”

Mr Desmond Ang asked this question on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (Oct 4), which elicited over 180 responses from netizens.

One commenter asked the man, “Do all these single mother deserve creeps who wants ONS (one-night stands)or FWB (friends with benefits)?”

Another woman wrote, “it only makes sense for her to request for a long-term relationship that can be the new stepdad for her child and be financially stable. That is logical. We cannot assume also she won’t be working to financially support her kids.”

“Everyone has the right to look for their lifelong partner,” another pointed out. “If you love her, accept everything she has. Even her family,” urged another.

One commenter pointed out the reality that “single parents are looking for real and long-term relationships.”

However, this did not go over well with another netizen.

“Not every man is egoistical to the extent that they will view it as ‘someone else’s children’,” another commenter pointed out.

One female netizen wrote that women “can be very capable nowadays.”

Yet another wrote, “Wow. You realise that there are men who are divorced with kids too, right? Do you think they shouldn’t be on dating app too?” However, some netizens seemed to agree with the poster.

