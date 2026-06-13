Bird nuisance pushes Yishun residents to pay for their own bird barriers

SINGAPORE: Some residents at an HDB block in Yishun have taken matters into their own hands after growing frustrated with persistent bird problems, paying out of their own pockets to install barriers along their corridors.

According to Shin Min Daily News, one 68-year-old resident who has lived in the area for more than 30 years said crows have been disturbing his rest in the early mornings for the past two years.

He added that bird droppings became a major concern during renovation works at the block less than a year ago.

“There are people here feeding crows, pigeons and mynas. I have diabetes, so I’m worried about getting a bacterial infection if I get pecked,” he said.

Residents also pointed to bird droppings on common walkways and handrails. The problem is believed to be worsened by fruit-bearing trees in the area, which provide a food source for the birds.

Concerned about the situation, some residents have started installing barrier netting outside their homes to prevent birds from entering the corridors.

One resident said he paid for netting around his unit and even installed bird-proof mats on the fence outside a neighbour’s home.

Others shared their own encounters with the birds.

One resident recalled a recent incident involving crows near his home.

“Last week, crows flew to the window, probably attracted by the smell of food. Fortunately, they didn’t fly into the house because someone was in the kitchen,” he said.

Authorities have repeatedly reminded members of the public not to feed wild birds and to dispose of food waste properly, as both can attract birds and contribute to nuisance issues in residential areas.

In a separate case reported earlier this year, vendors and cleaners at hawker centres were found using laser pointers to scare birds away from food stalls.

Read more about the news story here.