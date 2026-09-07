Can you love a new face? Netizen asks if one would still accept partner if they went through cosmetic surgery

SINGAPORE: Authenticity is one of the characteristics that leads to a lasting relationship. However, what would you do if body modifications such as plastic surgery take place, and the face of the one that you love will no longer be the same?

This topic has sparked a very interesting conversation_ on Reddit when a netizen posed a question: “Can you accept your bf or gf face change?”

For context, the netizen shared that he/she bumped into a friend who was dating someone he/she used to have a connection with before. However, he/she did not recognise the person immediately, yet he/she knew that the voice was familiar.

“My friend introduced her, and her name is the same as the person whose voice I found familiar. Then I saw her birthmark on her shoulder, and I was shocked but pretended I didn’t know her because she also pretended she didn’t know me… I’m not going to tell her, but I wonder how my friend will feel if he knows she has a totally different face,” the netizen admitted.

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences regarding the subject matter. One claimed that if his/her partner has been super loving and supportive in whatever he/she wants to do, then there is no problem supporting them if they want to have plastic surgery.

“If my partner put in so much money, time, blood, and effort to look good for herself/himself or for me, I’d be more than happy to be supportive as long as my partner is happy,” another netizen commented.

For some, having these kinds of procedures done is normal these days, and people should just move on with the times and let people be.

“If the partner is aware before marriage, then okay. If not, she should disclose,” a commenter admitted.

However, many also expressed that they are not in favour of such changes. One claimed: “To each of his own, but not for me. Plastic surgery gives me the vibe that the person is very uncomfortable with themselves and kinda low esteem, inferior complex and insecurity, thus willing to go under the knife.”

“Let people live,” a comment concluded.

Overall, it is important to remember that for some people, love is about who a person is on the inside, so even major surgery is acceptable as long as the relationship is honest and supportive. On the other hand, hiding such things may feel like a betrayal to some, and it may lead to further misunderstandings in a relationship.

As plastic surgery becomes more common and more advanced, people who wish to undergo such treatments may need to talk openly about it to their partners with full honesty, and strengthen what being ‘authentic’ with one another truly means.