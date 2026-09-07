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Bizarre setup in a taxi (Photo: r/singapore / user pandasforkarma)
In the Hood
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Taxi driver’s unusual set-up sparks reactions online: ‘Ergonomic chairs are getting out of hand’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singapore taxi driver’s unusual seating setup has caught attention online, after a photo showed him behind the wheel with his seat reclined at a steep angle and his neck resting on what appeared to be a makeshift support.

On Friday (Sep 4), Reddit user pandasforkarma shared a photo of the driver on the r/singapore forum under the tongue-in-cheek title, “Ergonomic chairs are getting out of hand.”

In the picture, the driver’s neck appeared to rest on several rectangular, pastel-coloured foam or fabric blocks stacked together and secured with black straps, creating an improvised head and neck support.

The caption read: “Saw this bizarre setup in a Comfort taxi recently! I can’t understand if it’s because of a faulty chair or some weird kink uncle has. Anyway, hope he or his setup gets better soon! He doesn’t seem COMFORTable, if you know what I mean.”

‘His chair must be broken…’

The post quickly gained traction, collecting more than 1,700 upvotes within a day as users debated what might have prompted the taxi driver to rely on the DIY neck rest.

Some wondered if the driver was nursing an injury. “He might just have some kind of spine or neck injury and had to rig something to allow him to continue working,” one user said.

Another asked: “Is that uncle so poor that he needs to work or drive with a broken seat? Or did the uncle get an injury that made him sit like that? Either one is not good.”

A third speculated: “I’m assuming that his chair must be broken; that’s why he can’t adjust it. You don’t need that amount of rubber if only his chair is working.”

A fourth added: “Poor uncle probably has a bad neck or something, plus he’s driving hours and hours.”

Others, meanwhile, voiced concern for his safety. One wrote: “In the event of another heavy braking incident, won’t this contraption make his current injury a lot worst?”/TISG

Read also: Woman frustrated as in-laws insist on doing her laundry despite repeated requests to stop: ‘Some of my clothes are badly damaged’

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