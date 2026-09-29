In the Hood | 2 m read

Passenger rage: Drunk foreign passenger smashes taxi windows with bottle and his fists, leaves driver unpaid, and fell asleep roadside

Aiah Bathan | September 29, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: An aggressive incident occurred involving a taxi when a drunk man smashed the rear window and windshield of the vehicle with a bottle and his fists. The incident happened in Geylang, when the suspect was drinking with his friends. Case details revealed that after his session with his friends, the 36-year-old suspect from Bangladesh hailed a taxi and got inside while still holding a beer bottle in his hand. The suspect was then sitting in the back seat of the taxi, and when they reached Kallang Road, he suddenly smashed the rear window of the vehicle with the bottle.

Fortunately, the 74-year-old taxi driver was able to stop at a nearby bus stop and get out of the car. He discovered that both rear windows of the taxi had been smashed, and glass shards were scattered inside the vehicle. However, the suspect also got out of the car, and the driver asked him what had happened. The suspect just shouted and ran to the taxi, repeatedly smashing the windshield with the beer bottle. Afterwards, the suspect threw the bottle aside and continued punching the windshield until he collapsed and fell asleep beside the road. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Because of the suspect’s actions, both rear windows of the taxi were destroyed, and the windshield suffered multiple spiderweb-like cracks. The driver contacted the police, and upon their arrival, the suspect was arrested.

Due to this, the suspect faced nine charges, including theft, intentional assault, reckless conduct, and extortion. He pleaded guilty to four of them, and he was sentenced to two years, ten months, and five weeks’ imprisonment, as well as two strokes of the cane.

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