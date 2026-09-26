In the Hood | 3 m read

Singaporeans reveal why not having a driving licence can sometimes feel like falling behind

Aiah Bathan | September 26, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Asking the question “Do you have a driver’s licence?” may be simple for some, but it can also stir unexpected feelings of inadequacy for several adults, especially those who feel pressured that they ‘should’ have one when they reach a certain age. A netizen took to Reddit to ask, “Does anyone feel inferior when being asked if you have a driving licence?” This question started a very interesting discussion among adults living in Singapore on whether this has been something that goes through everybody’s minds, or if this is just a topic that people just shrug off.

Many netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences in the comments section. One claimed that he/she does not owe anyone an explanation, and that when one looks inwardly, this is an individual’s social expectation for themselves and not from other people. “It's a life skill, but an unessential one since you're living in SG and you don't need a car here. If you can afford it, get it. If not, then prioritise your expenditures on what really matters,” another netizen remarked. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Some thought about what might come next when one got his/her driver’s license, and admitted: “If you got a licence, then next you will feel inferior to own a car. Then when you own a car, you will feel inferior because your car is lousy.”

Others also declared that people should stop giving importance to what other people might think, and they should start focusing on themselves and their aspirations in life. Another life tip that netizens expressed is to learn how to deal with people pressuring one another, and that many things don’t really matter at all.

“For some, driving is a necessity; for most, it’s a luxury. If you need a licence for your career, go get it. If you need it for your family, get it, it’ll make life easier. But if you’re getting one for validation, approval, or to show off, you really need to take a look at yourself,” one more netizen stated.

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