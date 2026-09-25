In the Hood | 3 m read

Man stares at CCTV, then casually steals phone into pocket at Yishun durian stall

Anna Maria Romero | September 25, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, the owner of a durian stall posted a video of a man who was caught on a security camera taking the mobile phone belonging to one of the staff who had left it unattended. The Sept 20 clip posted on the Facebook account of Durian Lah shows a man, smoking and dressed in a white polo shirt and long navy blue shorts and cap, with a black bag slung around one shoulder. His right arm is also in a blue sling.

He can be seen looking directly into the camera not just once but twice. Screengrab from Durian Lah's Facebook In the video, he is standing beside a table on which there are several items, including a ledger, a bag, a pack of cigarettes, and two mobile phones. One of the phones is very near the man. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. At around 30 seconds into the clip, the man nonchalantly uses his left hand to slip the phone into his pocket. After that, he casually walks away. The caption to the post reads, “You stole our staff’s mobile phone in broad daylight. We are giving you the opportunity to return it immediately.

Please return the phone as soon as possible. If it is not returned, we will make a police report and provide the relevant CCTV footage and evidence to the authorities. Please do the right thing and return the phone ASAP.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The incident occurred at Durian Lah’s Yishun branch. What Singaporeans are saying As soon as it was posted, commenters on the post have been advising the stall owner not to wait, but to file a report with the authorities as soon as possible.

“Just report to the police; he obviously already saw your camera but still proceeded to kope the phone. Let him go court sob story; see if the judge will buy it or not,” wrote one. When some Facebook users asked why a police report has not yet been lodged, the owner of the stall said that they have seen the man around the area and wanted to give him a chance to still come clean. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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