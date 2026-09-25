Man stares at CCTV, then casually steals phone into pocket at Yishun durian stall
SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, the owner of a durian stall posted a video of a man who was caught on a security camera taking the mobile phone belonging to one of the staff who had left it unattended.
The Sept 20 clip posted on the Facebook account of Durian Lah shows a man, smoking and dressed in a white polo shirt and long navy blue shorts and cap, with a black bag slung around one shoulder. His right arm is also in a blue sling.
He can be seen looking directly into the camera not just once but twice.
In the video, he is standing beside a table on which there are several items, including a ledger, a bag, a pack of cigarettes, and two mobile phones. One of the phones is very near the man.
At around 30 seconds into the clip, the man nonchalantly uses his left hand to slip the phone into his pocket. After that, he casually walks away.
The caption to the post reads, “You stole our staff’s mobile phone in broad daylight. We are giving you the opportunity to return it immediately.
Please return the phone as soon as possible. If it is not returned, we will make a police report and provide the relevant CCTV footage and evidence to the authorities.
Please do the right thing and return the phone ASAP.”
The incident occurred at Durian Lah’s Yishun branch.
What Singaporeans are saying
As soon as it was posted, commenters on the post have been advising the stall owner not to wait, but to file a report with the authorities as soon as possible.
“Just report to the police; he obviously already saw your camera but still proceeded to kope the phone. Let him go court sob story; see if the judge will buy it or not,” wrote one.
When some Facebook users asked why a police report has not yet been lodged, the owner of the stall said that they have seen the man around the area and wanted to give him a chance to still come clean.
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A commenter opined, however, “Just report it ASAP. By leaving him out there, u are indirectly endangering others who might also become victims in that period of time. Your compassion is commendable but misplaced.”
As of Friday, Sept 25, The Independent Singapore understands that the phone has not yet been returned and that a police report has already been filed. /TISG
Read also: Man caught on camera stealing speaker from shop at Bukit Batok; owner appeals for help with finding him