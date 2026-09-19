In the Hood | 3 m read

‘Your wife should be sitting down. Not you.’— Woman confronts man after he blames her for wife standing on MRT

Anna Maria Romero | September 19, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A local content creator said in a recent video that she noticed a woman was standing in the MRT while her husband and young daughter had seats near her. To her surprise, she overheard the father blame her when the little girl asked why her mum was not sitting down. She did not let it go, but called the man out for his lack of courtesy. The bio of Clara (@clara.slays) reads “no sugar coating here,” and it’s not hard to see why. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

She starts her TikTok video on Sept 16 by saying, “I swear chivalry is dead.” The TikToker was on the MRT with an empty seat on each side of her. When a couple with their young child came on, the dad took one seat beside Clara, while the little girl, whom she guessed was around three or four years old, took the other, which meant Clara was between them. The mother, meanwhile, whom Clara said was carrying many things, stood. This bothered the TikToker, who wondered why the man would not let his wife have a seat. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Meanwhile, she noticed that the little girl was very fidgety and kept moving around, so she offered to change places with her so she could sit beside her father.

However, the child kept calling to her mother, telling her to sit down. “And you know what this audacity of an uncle said? He told his daughter, ‘Mummy got no seat. This auntie,’” meaning Clara, “is sitting on the seat.” This shocked her, but then she quickly addressed the man, saying, “Your wife should be sitting down, not you.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. She added that the man was too stunned to speak, but slowly stood up, while his wife sat down.

The couple’s daughter just stared at Clara during this interaction. The TikToker said, “The little girl his going to grow up knowing she should be sitting down, not whoever she dates in the future.”

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