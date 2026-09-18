In the Hood | 3 m read

‘Nobody understands me’: Woman rescued after late-night incident at Sengkang HDB block

Aiah Bathan | September 18, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A concerning incident happened when a woman was seen sitting on the edge of a well on the 16th floor of a residential area in Rivervale Drive, Sengkang, prompting an immediate response from the authorities. Case details revealed that a concerned member of the public informed Shin Min Daily News that someone was trying to jump from the building at the said location. When interviewed, a 63-year-old resident living on the 17th floor shared that her son saw the woman and suspected she wanted to commit suicide on Monday night, Sep 14.

When the resident contacted her neighbours to find out what was going on, they found a woman sitting on the wall at the top of the stairs between the 16th and 17th floors of the building. Fortunately, the civil defence personnel and police officers were already present at the scene. As seen in the photos, the woman had her hair tied in a ponytail, and she was sitting on the wall near the stairs. She was leaning against the wall with her feet inside, and her hands were gripping the metal handles. It seemed that she was in a daze. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Furthermore, the resident admitted that she heard the woman say ‘nobody understands me’ twice before the police instructed her to close her door. “I heard that the civil defence forces had already cast a net when the woman was about to jump in. At the last second, the civil defence personnel lowered the rope to save her,” the resident declared. The authorities successfully rescued the woman, who also sought medical assistance afterwards. She was also arrested for her wrongdoings.

According to police reports, the woman was taken to the hospital conscious and arrested under the Mental Health Act.



If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or having thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can reach out to the following 24-hour support services: Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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