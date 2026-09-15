In the Hood | 2 m read

Man with suspended license crashes into a parked vehicle, caught using fake ID screenshot

Aiah Bathan | September 15, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A man tried to escape his own crime by impersonating someone and showing a screenshot of another person’s driver’s license. However, authorities saw the deception on the spot and the man was arrested. Case details revealed that a 31-year-old man was driving with his license suspended. While he was turning, he accidentally crashed into the rear of another vehicle parked on the side of the road. Fortunately, the owner of the affected vehicle was home at the time of the incident, and when he heard the loud impact and discovered that his car had been damaged, he immediately called the police.

When the suspect was being questioned by the authorities, he lied and claimed that he had left his phone and driver’s license at home. With this, he used his company phone and showed the officers a screenshot of a driver’s license, claiming that it was him. However, the police officers noticed that the photo on the presented driver’s license did not resemble the suspect, so they asked him to give his ID number. With this, the suspect hesitated and could not answer, and his impersonating tactics were exposed on the spot. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The suspect then admitted that the driver’s license in the screenshot that he had shown belonged to a former employee of their company and confessed that he had lied because he was afraid of being arrested for driving under the influence during his driving ban.

Unfortunately, he faced eight charges, including careless driving, driving without a license, providing false information to a public official, and violating the Road Traffic Act and the Vehicles (Third-Party Risk and Indemnity) Act.

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