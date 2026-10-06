In the Hood | 2 m read

'Disgusting!': Customer vomits after seeing insects at the bottom of vending machine orange juice cup, receives no response from management

Aiah Bathan | October 6, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A supposed-to-be refreshing drink from the vending machine turned out to be a nightmare when a customer discovered several insects at the bottom of his orange juice cup after almost finishing the drink. According to the victim, a 30-year-old construction supervisor, he bought the juice from a vending machine in front of a construction site near Lau Pa Sat. When he almost finished drinking, he noticed suspicious black spots inside the cup, and after observing properly, discovered that these were insects, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

“I don't want any children to drink it. We adults have better immune systems. What if a child drinks it and gets infected with insects?,” the victim admitted. In an interview, the victim admitted that he complained about the incident to the management of the vending machine, but received no response. Furthermore, he also encountered the vending machine staff who came to clean the machine, but stated that they would not handle the concern. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Unfortunately, he admitted that he experienced diarrhoea after the incident but decided not to seek medical assistance. He also reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency. When contacted, the authorities stated that relevant departments inspected the vending machine but discovered no food safety loopholes. However, the authorities reminded the operator to ensure proper hygiene and maintenance of their machines and claimed: “Food safety is a shared responsibility. Although the Singapore Food Agency has developed and implemented regulatory measures, food operators must also fulfil their responsibilities by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices and ensuring that their premises are clean and well-maintained.”

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