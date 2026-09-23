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Two weeks after allegedly finding cockroach in meal, customer demands S$5,000 from restaurant

Aiah Bathan | September 23, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A customer claimed to have discovered a whole dead cockroach in his food at a restaurant and demanded compensation of S$5,000 from the owner two weeks after the incident. The netizen posted on social media that he had dined at a Malay restaurant located at Upper Serangoon Road. However, when he received his food order, he found a whole cockroach on the plate. The photos showed that the alleged cockroach’s colour was similar to the colour of the food, and it was not easy to spot without careful observation.

With this, the restaurant reached out and stated that customer safety and trust are their priorities. The restaurant’s director also claimed in an interview that he received the feedback from the customer. The customer then requested a meeting and demanded compensation of S$5,000, Shin Min Daily News reported. The restaurant questioned why the customer did not tell their staff right away and needed to wait for two weeks before complaining. The customer also threatened them, stating that if we did not pay, he would post the incident online and make the restaurant famous. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“We welcome honest feedback, but we will not tolerate malicious accusations. This matter has now been handed over to our legal team, and we reserve all rights to take legal action against any false or defamatory statements,” the restaurant said.

The director pointed out that the customer’s behaviour was unusual, and suspected that they had been framed. With this, they decided to refuse the customer’s request.

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