In the Hood | 2 m read

Crow becomes ‘more aggressive’ after nest falls, attacks three passersby near Singapore estate

Aiah Bathan | September 17, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A crow has become aggressive after its nest fell to the ground outside a residential estate, reportedly pecking at the heads of three elderly passersby, presumably in an attempt to protect its young. Residents living nearby said the crows had been nesting in the area for quite some time. However, ever since the nest fell, the birds appeared to have become more aggressive.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, an employee working nearby said the crows had been cawing much louder over the past few days and had also been rummaging through rubbish bins at night. Another business owner said the crows would usually rummage through the bins outside her shop, but had never pecked at food on the tables or disturbed customers. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Another employee noticed that the crows seemed to have become more aggressive after their nest fell, which had left people worried.

The employee said some people use the back door to throw out rubbish, adding that it would not be good if they were suddenly pecked by the crows while doing so. Town council steps in To address the concerns, the town council said it was working with the National Parks Board (NParks) on the necessary measures to deal with the situation.

Following the feedback, the town council assisted NParks in removing the bird’s nest on Sept 9. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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