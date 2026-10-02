Singapore TikToker jokes about men rushing for MRT seats, commenters bring up gender equality
SINGAPORE: Another day, another scramble for a seat on the train.
When a local TikToker appeared to have some difficulty getting a seat, she jokingly wrote across a short clip, “As a man, why do you think you deserve a seat on the MRT instead of a woman?”
“Like why are you rushing to get a seat that's so embarrassing,” wrote a content creator who goes by corn shucker (@cornshucker575) in her caption.
Many commenters on her video took it all in stride.
When a TikTok user wrote that he has scoliosis, she responded, “ok you can,” which got thanks in return.
Another wrote, “My back pain, sorry,” and a third shot back with, “Cause we served National Service.”
One joked, “Agreed. As a man, I don’t deserve a butt ounce of seat in the MRT. So I decided to get my own personal car.”
And a commenter answered, “It's okay, y’all are strong and independent, queen!!!!”
And while it’s hard to believe that any self-respecting Gen Z woman would ask this type of question in all seriousness, others seemed to take it that way.
“Tbh is more embarrassing expecting man to give up his seat in a equal-ender society,” one wrote.
“Gender equality but only when it’s convenient to women, right,” added another.
A commenter wrote, “U want equal pay or equal rights then men and women should be allowed to get MRT seats on a first-come, first-served basis.”
On Reddit, the take was even worse, alleging that the post author was an “Sg Feminist says man don't deserve a seat on public transport.”
“The amount of entitled/‘woke' women in Singapore is seriously such a dumb problem that people keep brushing over. Like, okay, elderlies are another thing, but Singapore girls who think they’re pushing a feminist agenda but are actually promoting gender inequality to their younger peers. Man-hating and just criticising guys for anything,” was an example of one of the comments.
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Fortunately, the TikToker chose to classily stay above the fray.
“Apparently the men of Reddit have found me. My only wish for them is that they one day develop the ability to think critically, examine the forces and constructs of issues at a systemic and macro level, and assess what that means to them without getting sensitive or taking it personally as they usually do. Peace and love,” she wrote in a recent TikTok. /TISG
Read also: ‘Your wife should be sitting down. Not you.’— Woman confronts man after he blames her for wife standing on MRT