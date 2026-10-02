In the Hood | 3 m read

Singapore TikToker jokes about men rushing for MRT seats, commenters bring up gender equality

Anna Maria Romero | October 2, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Another day, another scramble for a seat on the train. When a local TikToker appeared to have some difficulty getting a seat, she jokingly wrote across a short clip, “As a man, why do you think you deserve a seat on the MRT instead of a woman?” “Like why are you rushing to get a seat that's so embarrassing,” wrote a content creator who goes by corn shucker (@cornshucker575) in her caption. Many commenters on her video took it all in stride. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

When a TikTok user wrote that he has scoliosis, she responded, “ok you can,” which got thanks in return. Another wrote, “My back pain, sorry,” and a third shot back with, “Cause we served National Service.” One joked, “Agreed. As a man, I don’t deserve a butt ounce of seat in the MRT. So I decided to get my own personal car.” And a commenter answered, “It's okay, y’all are strong and independent, queen!!!!” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. And while it’s hard to believe that any self-respecting Gen Z woman would ask this type of question in all seriousness, others seemed to take it that way.

“Tbh is more embarrassing expecting man to give up his seat in a equal-ender society,” one wrote. “Gender equality but only when it’s convenient to women, right,” added another. A commenter wrote, “U want equal pay or equal rights then men and women should be allowed to get MRT seats on a first-come, first-served basis.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. On Reddit, the take was even worse, alleging that the post author was an “Sg Feminist says man don't deserve a seat on public transport.”

“The amount of entitled/‘woke' women in Singapore is seriously such a dumb problem that people keep brushing over. Like, okay, elderlies are another thing, but Singapore girls who think they’re pushing a feminist agenda but are actually promoting gender inequality to their younger peers. Man-hating and just criticising guys for anything,” was an example of one of the comments.

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