‘5-minute parking fee: S$100K’ — Singapore driver gets shocked at SG car park display showing he parked along River Valley for nearly 20 years

SINGAPORE: A five-minute parking stop in River Valley somehow turned into a bill for S$100,870, according to a Reddit post.

The driver was told by the car park operator that the system failed to detect his In-Vehicle Unit (IU) upon entry.

The system showed his vehicle had been parked for 7,204 days, 22 hours and 51 minutes.

A Singapore driver saw a S$100,870 parking fee after spending only about five minutes at a River Valley car park.

The driver shared the incident on Sep 25 in r/singapore. He wrote, “Accidentally parked for 20 years.”

The post drew jokes from other users, including one who joked about extending the car’s Certificate of Entitlement. Another asked whether he had parked a DeLorean, referring to the time-travelling car from Back to the Future.

The humour came from an otherwise rather odd parking system error.

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Parking system showed car parked for nearly 20 years

The driver said he had parked for only five minutes near his children’s school in River Valley. He said he was still within the car park’s 15-minute grace period when he left. The display, however, showed a parking fee of S$100,870.