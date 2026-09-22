In the Hood | 2 m read

Fallen tree in the road was cleared in minutes as dozens of strangers unite to move the branch, preventing traffic

Aiah Bathan | September 22, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Dozens of people spontaneously helped move a fallen tree branch that suddenly fell across MacPherson Road during the evening rush hour on Sep 18, 2026. With this initiative, the people cleared the lane as soon as possible, preventing traffic. As seen in a video posted online by a witness, the public showed that the kampung spirit is still alive within the community today, following this perfect example of moral support from the people. As reported by 8world News, the incident happened at around six in the evening, opposite the MacPherson City God Childcare Centre on MacPherson Road. The witness admitted: “I saw some bus drivers telling other bus drivers that the road was completely blocked, and some buses then started turning around and leaving the scene. As people got off and on the buses, more and more people realised what was happening.”

With this, someone then went to the tree trunk and tried to move it. Afterwards, many people followed suit, including some people who got off the buses. The video footage shows approximately 20 to 30 people of different ages coming together to help move the fallen tree branch. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The witness further added that when the branch was successfully moved and the lane was cleared, everyone applauded, and some cars even honked in celebration. “It happened very suddenly, but I'm so glad to see everyone helping out… I initially thought there would be serious traffic congestion because I didn't expect that we could actually remove the trees ourselves without waiting for government officials to arrive,” the witness declared.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. “We are pleased to see that the public, including migrant workers, worked together to move the branch to the roadside to reduce the impact on traffic,” the authorities claimed after knowing what happened. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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