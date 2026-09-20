SPF Singapore man, 44, to be charged for vandalism after allegedly throwing a rock twice at Police Cantonment Complex glass door

In the Hood | 2 m read

SPF: Singapore man, 44, to be charged for vandalism after allegedly throwing a rock twice at Police Cantonment Complex glass door

Nick Karean | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary A 44-year-old man was arrested after allegedly throwing a rock twice at the Police Cantonment Complex entrance on Sept 15.

The rock weighed almost half a kilogram and shattered the glass door at the complex’s main entrance.

The man is due to be charged under Singapore’s Vandalism Act, which allows fines, jail and caning for the offence. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man will be charged after allegedly vandalising the Police Cantonment Complex by throwing a rock at its glass entrance.

The incident happened on Sept 15 at about 10:55 p.m., the Singapore Police Force (SPF) reported (Sept 16). Police were alerted after the man allegedly threw a rock weighing almost half a kilogram at the complex’s main entrance. Photo: Singapore Police Force (SPF) Responding officers arrested him at the scene. Preliminary investigations found that he allegedly threw the same rock twice. The second throw shattered the glass door. Police seized the rock as evidence.

Arrest followed within minutes SPF said the man was believed to have been intoxicated when the incident happened. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The circumstances add a striking detail to what might otherwise seem like a brief act of property damage. The same object was allegedly used twice before the glass at the entrance broke. Photo: Singapore Police Force (SPF) The case also demonstrates how fast an incident at a police facility can move from damage to an arrest and court proceedings. The man is scheduled to appear in court on Sept 17.

Vandalism carries serious penalties The man faces a charge under Section 3 of the Vandalism Act 1966.

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