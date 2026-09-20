SPF: 13 of 27 teenagers under investigation after Singapore Police Force and Land Transport Authority operation targets errant cyclists and nuisance calls

SINGAPORE: Officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) checked 27 teenagers during a joint operation at Petir Road on Sept 9, 2026.

LTA officers seized seven non-compliant bicycles and spoke to teenagers about cycling rules and safety guidelines.

Thirteen teenagers are being investigated for offences involving nuisance calls, false messages, gambling, vaping and cycling.

Police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) checked 27 teenagers aged 12 to 19 during a joint enforcement operation at Petir Road.

The operation followed public feedback about teenage cyclists causing a nuisance in the area at night. SPF reported the enforcement action on Sept 18, 2026.

Investigations found that some teenagers were also linked to nuisance calls to the Police Emergency line. Some allegedly used abusive words towards officers who responded.

Thirteen of the 27 teenagers, aged between 12 and 19, are now being investigated for various offences.

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Police investigations cover several offences

One 13-year-old boy was arrested for public nuisance under Section 290 of the Penal Code 1871. He is also being investigated for allegedly making abusive communications towards a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act 2014.