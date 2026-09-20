SPF 13 of 27 teenagers under investigation after Police, LTA operation targets errant cyclists and nuisance calls
SPF: 13 of 27 teenagers under investigation after Singapore Police Force and Land Transport Authority operation targets errant cyclists and nuisance calls
Summary
Police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) checked 27 teenagers aged 12 to 19 during a joint enforcement operation at Petir Road.
Thirteen teenagers are being investigated for offences involving nuisance calls, false messages, gambling, vaping and cycling.
LTA officers seized seven non-compliant bicycles and spoke to teenagers about cycling rules and safety guidelines.
SINGAPORE: Officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) checked 27 teenagers during a joint operation at Petir Road on Sept 9, 2026.
The operation followed public feedback about teenage cyclists causing a nuisance in the area at night. SPF reported the enforcement action on Sept 18, 2026.
Investigations found that some teenagers were also linked to nuisance calls to the Police Emergency line. Some allegedly used abusive words towards officers who responded.
Thirteen of the 27 teenagers, aged between 12 and 19, are now being investigated for various offences.
Police investigations cover several offences
One 13-year-old boy was arrested for public nuisance under Section 290 of the Penal Code 1871. He is also being investigated for allegedly making abusive communications towards a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act 2014.
Three teenagers aged 12 to 14 are being investigated over alleged false messages under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906.
One 18-year-old is being investigated for gambling involving an unlicensed gambling service provider or unlawful gambling place.
Three teenagers aged 16 to 19 were caught possessing vaporizers. Investigations are ongoing under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993.
Seven bicycles seized during checks
Several teenagers also faced cycling-related investigations.
Seven non-compliant bicycles were seized by LTA officers during the operation. Five male teenagers aged 14 to 19 are being investigated for riding bicycles without working handbrakes on public paths.
Two other teenagers, aged 13 and 14, are also being investigated over the same cycling offence. LTA officers engaged the teenagers during the operation to raise awareness of cycling rules and guidelines.
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Nuisance calls can affect emergency response
SPF said nuisance calls can waste Police resources and affect their ability to respond to genuine emergencies.
The authorities said they will continue regular enforcement operations against errant behaviour and take action under the law.
Having fun with friends shouldn't come at the expense of other residents or emergency services. Cycling safely, respecting public spaces, and knowing where a joke crosses the line can prevent a night out from becoming a police matter.