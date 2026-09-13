In the Hood | 2 m read

‘My parents still bring out the cane’: Singaporeans share the family habits others find unusual

Aiah Bathan | September 13, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Every family has its own rhythm as they live their daily lives. However, there are things that normal families do that are considered unique to Singaporean families, and this has sparked an interesting discussion on Reddit. Many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions about the subject matter. One admitted that it is shocking that not all parents have happy marriages, and that some only live like roommates. “Parents sleeping separately, ordering in/eating out for most dinners,” a netizen stated.

For some, it is unusual for families not to have caning done at their homes. One claimed: “[Caning] is non-existent in my family. My parents are the ‘logical’ kind, nowadays called gentle parenting. If you misbehave, they would keep asking why to understand what is the driver and explain paragraphs on what not to do. The "talk" can go on for an hour or so. As a kid, I would prefer to get caned, get it over and done with.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Moreover, others were stunned to know that there are families where children swear in front of their parents. “I’m 30 and my parents will bring out their old cane if they must, if they hear me swear,” a netizen admitted. On the other hand, others were also shocked when there are families who actually talk about each other’s days every night, even when their children are already adults.

Many also shared that for some families, they go their separate ways at a mall, sleep in different rooms, and eat separately.

“After seeing all the responses here of people who don't eat dinner together with their family frequently, I feel sad for you, and hope you're doing better,” one declared.

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