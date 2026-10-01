In the Hood | 3 m read

Getting a dog in Singapore? Netizens warn of $16k medical bills and a 15-year commitment

Aiah Bathan | October 1, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The price of getting a dog is only the beginning. For owners in Singapore, the ongoing costs can include hundreds of dollars a month for food and daycare, while unexpected medical emergencies can cost thousands — or even $16,000 for a single operation. A Reddit user took to the platform to ask dog owners in Singapore: “How much do you roughly spend on your dog every month?” In the post, she also shared that she is happily single and is considering getting a small to medium-sized dog. She is interested in knowing the estimated expenses for their food, grooming, vet visits, insurance, toys, treats, training, and the like, as well as the unexpected costs that they did not realise before getting a dog.

“Just trying to get a realistic idea of how much I need to budget before, and need to plan ahead,” the netizen said. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. This post started an interesting discussion in the comments section, where dog owners shared their thoughts, opinions, and personal experiences. One admitted that before asking about the cost, people should first consider whether they have the time and energy to play with their dogs and walk them after work every day. “I think people severely underestimate how much work a dog involves. It’s almost like having a child, but doesn’t talk back,” a netizen remarked. Some dog owners shared their rough estimates, stating that they spend about $300 per month on food, and about $400 on day care. With regard to medical bills, they spend a total of $1,000 per year.

“You have to set aside rainy-day money for your furkids. Mine just went for a pretty serious operation and that alone was $16k, not counting the aftercare for physical therapy and acupuncture; I think it’s at least $25k alone,” a dog owner shared. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Additionally, people should also consider the place that they are living in before getting the dog, as some don’t allow pets. One more netizen claimed: “You will soon have less social life and me time. Not saying that everyone faces the same scenario, but if you got a pet dog, you will have to ask yourself if it will become the maid’s dog or mom’s dog or bro’s dog after a year or two. Best if it’s a family pet and everyone chips in. But from personal experience, someone eventually has to bear the bulk of the responsibility.”

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now