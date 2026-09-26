In the Hood | 2 m read

2 women seen cutting plant grown for months by Singapore shop owner; daughter laments lack of respect

Anna Maria Romero | September 26, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A woman posted a video on social media of an incident that obviously upset both her and her parents, and she called out the bad behaviour of the two women in the clip. On the @sgfollowsall Instagram account on Sept 23, the video, submitted anonymously, shows two women clad in T-shirts and shorts bending over a plant outside a shop. At first, all they do is touch it, although this in itself does not show very good manners.

One of the women, who has a piece of cloth in her left hand, appears to pick something from the plant pot and put it into the cloth. Afterwards, the women both walk away. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In the caption, the post author provided more clarity concerning the incident. “Two self-entitled individuals stopped outside my parents’ closed shop. One of them pulled flowering growth from a potted plant while the other stood by, before they walked away with it,” she wrote

She added that the women had come ready with a handkerchief where they could put the plant, showing that their action had not been impulsive but was planned. “They came by with the intention of stealing the plant,” she wrote, adding, “My parents are avid plant lovers, and my mother spent months carefully growing and looking after this plant. In a matter of seconds, someone decided that because they liked it, they were entitled to take it.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The post author added that for her, how much the plant costs is not the issue, but rather, it’s “the complete lack of respect for another person’s property, time and effort.”

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