In the Hood | 2 m read

Man caught on camera stealing speaker from shop at Bukit Batok; owner appeals for help with finding him

Anna Maria Romero | September 21, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Not knowing that a camera was aimed directly at his face, a man in Singapore recently took a speaker from the unattended counter of a local mobile phone and electronics retailer, and then walked away without paying for it. The owner of Top One Communication Pte Ltd has since posted the video of the incident on TikTok several times in the hope of finding the perpetrator.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sep 16 at 2:00 pm at the company’s outlet at Blk 376 Bukit Batok Street 31. The video shows a man dressed in a black shirt and with earbuds on, standing at the shop’s glass case counter, holding a transparent orange plastic bag and looking like he was waiting to be attended to. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Several times, he looks in the direction of the camera, so his face can be seen very clearly. After waiting for a few seconds, as people walk by behind him, he looks for a couple of long moments to his left, as if anticipating someone’s return.

When no one comes, he opens the plastic bag, and then, reaching for the speaker, which had been hung on display, he detaches it carefully and then stuffs it into the orange bag. He then nonchalantly walks away.

The post author, @leon9cha4, asked in the caption, “Do you know this guy?” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. He posted the video three more times with text overlays in Chinese, Hindi, and Malay that read “In Singapore, if you wanted it, you could have just said so—why did you have to steal it?” and “Daring to steal in broad daylight.”

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He also added #banglatiktok, #indiantiktok, #malaysiatiktok, #myanmartiktok, #pinoytiktok, #indonesiatiktok, as well as, of course, #sgtiktok, as tags. Commenters on his post said that it was good that he had caught the incident on camera and encouraged him to file a police report over the theft. /TISG Read also: Passersby help Chinese tourist in Singapore catch snatcher who took her Gucci bag with S$8,000 cash