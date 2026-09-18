In the Hood | 2 m read

Boy's clog gets stuck in Sembawang mall escalator; parents say this is why they don't buy Crocs

Anna Maria Romero | September 18, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A recent video on TikTok showed the top part of a Crocs foam clog stuck into the top step of an escalator, which had jammed as a result. While the clip is a lighthearted one, and the user on the platform was thankful that no one got hurt, many commenters on the video said this is the reason why they don’t buy Crocs for their children. The clip, posted by @tamjiakprincess on Sept 8, showed an escalator at Sun Plaza in Sembawang. In it, a white Crocs clog is seen jammed into the top of the escalator. The owner of the shoe, a boy who looked to be around 10 or 11 years old, was standing nearby, minus his right shoe. Other people can be seen using the escalator as stairs, sidestepping the stuck clog.

The TikTok user added in a comment that the boy’s sock had also gotten stuck. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. According to the caption on the post, the incident occurred at around 8:00 pm. Some TikTok users had plenty to say about this particular type of footwear. “Crocs again. That's the reason I would never ever let my kids wear (them),” one wrote.

“NEVER BUY Crocs shoes. Not once, but many times, these Crocs shoes will cause the kid’s foot to get stuck in the escalator,” added another. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “It is a nuisance,” a commenter wrote, asking why they can’t be banned. “For small children, if the Crocs got caught, it will also injure their leg.” “Why are Crocs still allowed in malls with escalators?” another asked. Some reminded everyone, especially children, to keep their feet behind the yellow line on an escalator step, and not stand too close to the edge.

In July 2024, officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force freed a young boy whose foot got stuck in an escalator at Jurong Point. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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