In the Hood | 2 m read

Stranger’s act of kindness leaves Singapore mum touched after he carries injured child to clinic

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 12, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A stranger’s simple act of kindness has warmed hearts online after he stopped to help a mother carry her injured child to a clinic. The mother shared the story in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore (Anonymous) on Wednesday (Sep 9), along with a photo showing the man—dressed in a black shirt and white pants, with a motorcycle helmet still on—walking with her child cradled in his arms. In the caption, she wrote, “A little act of kindness in Singapore: while bringing my injured child to the clinic, a kind young man noticed that my child was having difficulty walking. Without hesitation, he offered to help and carried my child all the way to the clinic.”

She went on to reflect on what the moment meant to her. Singapore is a “multicultural country,” she said, and moments like this remind her how beautiful it is when people from different backgrounds look out for one another. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. She also expressed her gratitude towards the stranger in her post, writing, “Thank you for your kindness and for lending a helping hand when we needed it most. Sometimes, a small act of kindness can make a really big difference.”

At the time of writing, the post had garnered more than 2,000 likes, with many commenters praising the stranger for stepping in to help when the mother and her child needed it. One wrote, “Awww, that’s very nice of him. United we stand, divided we fall. My faith in humanity has been restored. Majulah Singapura.”

Another wished the young man well, writing, “May this kind-hearted man be blessed! My kudos to his kindness.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A third commented, “Heroes know no boundaries, nationality, race, or religion. Kudos to this young man! That’s the Singaporean spirit I used to grow up in.”

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