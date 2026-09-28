In the Hood | 2 m read

Honda Odyssey squeezed into no-parking area outside Yishun HDB block, obstructing access

Merzsam Singkee | September 28, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A photo posted on Complaint Singapore has shown a Honda Odyssey with a Singapore-registered plate parked in a clearly marked no-parking area outside Block 114 Yishun, with the vehicle wedged between other cars and obstructing access for residents. The original poster said they had already been told no parking was permitted in the area before the car was left there anyway.

In typical internet fashion, the post drew the usual mix of frustration and dry humour. One commenter went straight to the practical: “File a complaint to Town Council, LTA and Police,” which is the recommended route for obstructive parking in HDB estates, where enforcement falls across multiple agencies depending on the nature of the violation. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Another called for a design fix rather than just enforcement: “That should be marked out from being a parking slot.” One sarcastically offered advice that is firmly in the do-not-follow category: “You know what to do with your car key.”

A netizen pointed out where they were, likely implying that this kind of behaviour is unfortunately expected in the area: “It’s Yishun,” their comment read, with no explanation.

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